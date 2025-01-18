Fans Drag Snoop Dogg & Rick Ross Over “Crypto Ball” In Honor Of Donald Trump 

Snoop Dogg and Rick Ross are getting flamed on social media for performing at the Crypto Ball ahead of President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration, despite previous negative remarks about him.
The event was organized by Bitcoin media company BTC Inc. and co-hosted by David Sacks, recently named “AI and Crypto Czar” by Trump, in honor of the incoming administration.
Rick Ross took to Instagram to dismiss rumors he was performing at Trump’s inauguration.
“I am in Washington D.C. right now but I’m not performing,” he said. “It’s a private vibe I’m doing with my brother Snoop Dogg. Me and Snoop Dogg, we here. It’s going down.”
Rozay also shared a video of Snoop Dogg stating, “They let a real Crip up in the Crypto ball.”
Social media users blasted the rappers, claiming they “sold out” and highlighted previous criticism of Donald Trump.
Snoop Dogg & Rick Ross’ Previous Criticism Of Donald Trump
While Snoop Dogg endorsed Hillary Clinton for the presidency in 2016, branding Black artists who performed at Trump’s inauguration “jigaboos” and “Uncle Toms,” his stance on the President-elect has changed in recent times.
In January 2024, he expressed “nothing but love and respect” for Trump, praising him for pardoning Michael “Harry-O” Harris, co-founder of Death Row Records.
Meanwhile, Rick Ross rapped about the Trump presidency in 2017, saying, “I’m happy that Donald Trump became the president because we have to destroy it to elevate.”
Then in 2024, he criticized the narrative that Trump’s presidency put more money in people’s pockets, calling it “delusional.”
He elaborated during an interview later that year. We will start over after this,” he said. “I think that particular line, a lot of young brothers who haven’t really put a finger on how they feel about our new president, I think they needed to hear that line to get some form of understanding.”
Soulja Boy also took to the stage at the Crypto Ball, despite criticizing Kanye West in 2019 for supporting Donald Trump.
Check out some other reactions to Snoop Dogg, Rick Ross and Soulja Boy performing at the Donald Trump “Crypto Ball below.