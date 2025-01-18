Fans Drag Snoop Dogg & Rick Ross Over “Crypto Ball” In Honor Of Donald Trump 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Snoop Dogg, Rick Ross, and Soulja Boy performed at Donald Trump’s “Crypto Ball” despite their past criticism of the President-elect.

Snoop Dogg and Rick Ross are getting flamed on social media for performing at the Crypto Ball ahead of President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration, despite previous negative remarks about him.

The event was organized by Bitcoin media company BTC Inc. and co-hosted by David Sacks, recently named “AI and Crypto Czar” by Trump, in honor of the incoming administration.

Rick Ross took to Instagram to dismiss rumors he was performing at Trump’s inauguration.

“I am in Washington D.C. right now but I’m not performing,” he said. “It’s a private vibe I’m doing with my brother Snoop Dogg. Me and Snoop Dogg, we here. It’s going down.”

Rozay also shared a video of Snoop Dogg stating, “They let a real Crip up in the Crypto ball.”

🚨HOLY COW! Rap icon Snoop Dogg is currently performing on stage at a Trump Inaugural Ball in DC!



Welcome to MAGA, Snoop! pic.twitter.com/vVkITU62ft — Bo Loudon (@BoLoudon) January 18, 2025

Social media users blasted the rappers, claiming they “sold out” and highlighted previous criticism of Donald Trump.

Rick Ross called Drake a million white boys just to turn around and do this. https://t.co/rmkc1mIyht — makethecontent.com (@WhitneyChanell) January 18, 2025

Snoop Dogg truly stands for nothing and will do anything for a check cuz wasn’t he just saying f### that man not to long ago now he’s about shuck and jive for him smh🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄 — Tyrant Tae𐚁 (@taeisback132) January 18, 2025

snoop dogg your skinny black ass will do ANYTHING FOR A CHECK pic.twitter.com/GtdhmI7Xv5 — 𝔖𝔱𝔢𝔭𝔥 𐚁 ᴺᴹ (@negressvelaryon) January 18, 2025

Snoop Dogg stopped talking negatively about Donald Trump ever since Harry O the cofounder of Death Row Records got pardoned https://t.co/cK1UqJNbxv pic.twitter.com/iJL84zFrWA — Ahmed/The Ears/IG: BigBizTheGod 🇸🇴 (@big_business_) January 18, 2025

Snoop Dogg & Rick Ross’ Previous Criticism Of Donald Trump

While Snoop Dogg endorsed Hillary Clinton for the presidency in 2016, branding Black artists who performed at Trump’s inauguration “jigaboos” and “Uncle Toms,” his stance on the President-elect has changed in recent times.

In January 2024, he expressed “nothing but love and respect” for Trump, praising him for pardoning Michael “Harry-O” Harris, co-founder of Death Row Records.

Meanwhile, Rick Ross rapped about the Trump presidency in 2017, saying, “I’m happy that Donald Trump became the president because we have to destroy it to elevate.”

Then in 2024, he criticized the narrative that Trump’s presidency put more money in people’s pockets, calling it “delusional.”

He elaborated during an interview later that year. We will start over after this,” he said. “I think that particular line, a lot of young brothers who haven’t really put a finger on how they feel about our new president, I think they needed to hear that line to get some form of understanding.”

Soulja Boy also took to the stage at the Crypto Ball, despite criticizing Kanye West in 2019 for supporting Donald Trump.

🚨🎥Soulja Boy performing LIVE on stage at Trump Inaugural Ball in DC!pic.twitter.com/Q9gLN4BbbM — Rocco Sassani (@RoccoScalps) January 18, 2025

Check out some other reactions to Snoop Dogg, Rick Ross and Soulja Boy performing at the Donald Trump “Crypto Ball below.

No black people are really embarrassing. you telling Snoop, Nelly, Rick Ross, and Soulja Boy all performed for this man? I’m really disgusted. Right before MLK day too. — Toni Childs (@ASpoiled_Bee) January 18, 2025

Snoop Dogg is the longest reigning flip flopper in hip hop history. That man don't stand with nothing and nobody except Calvin Broadus pockets. https://t.co/iCkWhjZvd1 — Mr. GetOffOnYoMans (@AmirThe2nd) January 18, 2025

Snoop is Hip Hop's Shaq…Money over everything lol https://t.co/k5xafUcv24 — Anthony (@AnthonyGSupreme) January 18, 2025

2pac always was right about snoop dogg, he always playing both sides for a check and some clout smh. — LOVELY (@LoveIsback24) January 18, 2025

Rick Ross called Drake a white boy all summer & Soulja boy said Drake went out sad yet these bozos on stage shucking & jiving for Trump.#culture pic.twitter.com/5EcR33CjfP — Polar Opposites (@ohKayya) January 18, 2025

Snoop will perform in Hell if the bag right. https://t.co/Bcv6beGWYt — The Truest (@dre___843) January 18, 2025

Nelly, Rick Ross, Soulja Boy and Snoop Dogg all rapping and dancing for they M#### pic.twitter.com/BcmYnvTeHy — nay. (@TheeHottestt) January 18, 2025

Nelly, Snoop, Rick Ross… everybody bending the knee. pic.twitter.com/fmsHReF5zc — Caroline Renard (@carolinerenard_) January 18, 2025

For me, the thing that’s the most disheartening about artist like Rick Ross and Nelly performing at Trump’s inauguration events is not that they decided to do it. They have free will and can express themselves how they want to.



But they’re providing a cover for bigotry. — Randall Barnes (@AuthorRandallB) January 18, 2025