Snoop Dogg Shares “Algorithm” Cover Art & Teases Eminem Collab

Snoop Dogg shared the cover art for his new project and says he has a track with Eminem “that’s just a whole ‘nother level.”

Snoop Dogg recently announced his upcoming album titled “Algorithm” during an appearance on “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.” Last night, (October 13) the Long Beach native revealed that the project is set to drop on November 12 and shared the artwork.

The project will be Snoop’s first release since joining Def Jam Recordings as an executive creative and strategic consultant this June.

When disclosing the name, the West Coast legend revealed that his 19th studio album is set to feature “a lot of big-name acts.” Though the tracklist has yet to be revealed, Snoop has in the past worked with some of the world’s biggest artists. His catalog is full of collaborations with the likes of Jay-Z, Dr. Dre, 50 Cent, Kanye West, Kendrick Lamar, and late great legends 2Pac and The Notorious B.I.G.

Could We See Eminem With On Snoop Dogg “Algorithm?”

It looks as though Snoop Dogg’s “Algorithm” could feature another former collaborator, Eminem. Their relationship went through a sour patch after Snoop failed to include Em on a list of his top ten rappers. He said at the time that though the Detroit native may be a great lyricist, he owed a lot of his success to the push he got from Dr. Dre early in his career.

The pair later peaced it up and Eminem said on the track “Killer,” “Just called Snoop and I talked to him, we all cool/Dre, me, and the Dogg good, Doc, we got you.”

Snoop Dogg recently revealed he has an unreleased track with Em that could be on its way soon. Speaking to fellow Mt. Westmore member Too $hort on Eminem’s Shade45 channel on SiriusXM he revealed:

“In everybody’s solo song, they was the last verse of the song before that, except the one with me and Eminem, because I felt like that was like a big reveal. When ni**as hear that Eminem on that motherfu**er, that’s just a whole ‘nother level.”

Check out a clip below.