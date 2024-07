Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

During an opening-ceremony interview with Ronald and Nellie Biles, the adoptive parents of decorated gymnast Simone Biles, Snoop Dogg got more than he bargained for.

Snoop Dogg is overseas in Paris right now, commentating on the 2024 Olympics for NBC and Peacock. During an opening-ceremony interview with Ronald and Nellie Biles, the adoptive parents of decorated gymnast Simone Biles, Snoop Dogg got more than he bargained for when Nellie called him out on live television.

Apparently, Snoop Dogg snubbed Nellie and Simone in 2010 during a New York City Times Square outing. As Nellie remembered, “I will never forget that we met you in Times Square. 2010. And you said—’cause we asked for a picture—two minutes. One, two and you were gone [laughs].”

Snoop Dogg laughed along as the topic moved to Simone’s schedule. They then FaceTimed Simone, who was getting some much needed rest before her events.

Simone Biles’ mom gives an update on her daughter and tells the story of when she met Snoop Dogg years ago. 📺 #ParisOlympics Opening Ceremony on NBC and Peacock pic.twitter.com/8zTSHc9fQM — NBC Olympics & Paralympics (@NBCOlympics) July 27, 2024

In the lead-up to the 2024 Paris Olympics opening-ceremony, Snoop Dogg’s involvement took a particularly symbolic turn with his participation in the Olympic Torch Relay.

Known for his charismatic and laid-back persona, Snoop Dogg’s selection as a torchbearer added a modern and culturally resonant touch to the traditional ceremony. As he carried the torch, his presence brought an element of entertainment and laughter, bridging the worlds of sports and pop culture. His participation not only honored the spirit of the Olympics but also highlighted the event’s inclusivity and its ability to bring together diverse figures from various fields.

Snoop Dogg’s journey with the Olympic torch was met with widespread media coverage, reflecting his status as a beloved global icon. His involvement underscores the unifying power of the Olympics, showcasing how the event transcends athletic competition to celebrate broader cultural connections.

“It was emotional for all of us to see the champ holding that torch and walking up there,” Snoop Dogg said of the honor, alluding to late boxer Muhammad Ali, who won an Olympic gold medal in 1960 and drew tears from the world when he lit the Olympic flame at the 1996 Atlanta Games. “This is my own version of it. I don’t want to get too emotional, but I know that this is special.

“This says a lot about America as far as where we’re at in this world […] I would have never dreamed of nothing like this.”