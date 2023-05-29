EXCLUSIVE: Snoop Dogg Says Dr. Dre Has “Chronic” Level Excitement For Their New Project

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

According to producer Smitty, he’s been in the studio with Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg and fans are about to be amazed with the results!

Additional reporting by: Shirley Ju

Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre are cooking up what could be one of the best albums of both of their careers, according to Smitty, the Grammy-winning music producer renowned for his diverse portfolio.

Smitty’s career spans collaborations with prominent artists like Nas, Dr. Dre, Diddy, and Beyonce and contributions to significant projects such as the “Training Day” soundtrack.

Recently, Smitty shared some insights into the upcoming album Missionary from Snoop Dogg, with production by Dr. Dre.

He revealed Snoop Dogg’s enthusiasm and dedication to the project, even calling Smitty early in the morning to express his excitement.

According to Smitty, Snoop said, “Man, this is Snoop. Little bro, I ain’t seen Dre this excited since The Chronic. He’s really excited about what we’re doing.”

Reflecting on Snoop Dogg’s commitment, Smitty has seen Snoop come in and not be in the mood to record, and he’ll still give it his all.

“Because a lot of people are intimidated to record with Dre. I’ve seen some of the biggest names not want to record with him because he’s that meticulous. He’ll make you do the line over and over a thousand times, then tomorrow say, “Yeah, I was wrong,” Smitty told AllHipHop.com.

This new album, Missionary, marks a significant milestone, as it will drop nearly 30 years after Snoop released his debut album Doggystyle on Death Row Records. The label, which was launched by Dre and Suge Knight – is now owned by Snoop Dogg.

Snoop Dogg expressed his excitement about this reunion with Dr. Dre on Instagram, teasing fans with a nostalgic photo of him and Dre with the caption, “Dynamic. Duo. Music comin summer 23.”

This nostalgic sentiment, coupled with Dr. Dre’s palpable excitement, has fans eagerly anticipating the summer release, which will drop on Death Row, which is now owned by Snoop Dogg.

If the devotion to execution that Smitty describes is any indication, Missionary promises to be a significant addition to Snoop Dogg’s discography.