Snoop Dogg Surprises Daughter With $1M Wedding Gift

Snoop Dogg shared his plans for a $1 million wedding gift to his daughter as they reflected on family milestones and moments of humor on national television.

Snoop Dogg revealed on The Jennifer Hudson Show that he has set aside $1 million as a wedding gift for his daughter, Cori Broadus, as she prepares to marry her fiancé, Wayne Duece.

The announcement came during a lighthearted segment, where the legendary Hip-Hop artist and Cori shared intimate family anecdotes about her upcoming nuptials and more.

Snoop disclosed the extravagant gesture during a game called “Snoop & Cori’s Confessions.”

Host Jennifer Hudson prompted the rapper to share the most extravagant gift he’s ever bestowed upon his only daughter.

“It’s the truth, but the only thing about this gift is she never got to open it, or she hasn’t opened it yet,” Snoop said with a grin. “It was a million dollars for her wedding.”

He followed up with a playful jab at himself, joking, “If it was my wedding, I would have spent $100 and $900 would have gone in my pocket.”

Cori and Wayne, who announced their engagement in November 2022, faced a delay in their wedding plans earlier this year after Cori suffered a stroke in January at the age of 25.

The couple’s journey, along with the family’s preparations for the big day, has been captured in an upcoming E! docuseries titled Snoop’s Fatherhood: Cori and Wayne’s Story, which begins airing Thursday.

The episode also sheds light on past grand gestures from Snoop, including the Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon he gifted Cori for her 16th birthday.

The luxury car quickly became the center of a family inside joke when Cori’s mother, Shante Broadus, took the vehicle away as a form of grounding.

“I don’t know what happened, but I bought her a G-Wagon for her 16th birthday, and all of a sudden, the mama had a G-Wagon,” the 53-year-old said, laughing. “Didn’t give it to her, she took it away. Her grounding was taking it away.”

Cori added her own good-natured gripe about the incident, recalling, “She was driving me to the nail shop. I’m like, ‘Mom, you cold. You cold.'”



