Snoop Dogg To Co-Host Puppy Bowl

(AllHipHop News)
Snoop Dogg has signed on to co-host this year’s Puppy Bowl TV special.
The rapper will join his TV pal Martha Stewart for the Super Bowl alternative, which will air on February 7th, while sports fans are watching the big game.
Snoop and Stewart will host a tailgate party and then play pundits as the puppy players “kick off.”
Their own pets – Martha’s French Bulldogs Creme Brulee and Bete Noire and Chow Chows Empress Qin and Emperor Han, and the rapper’s French Bulldogs Juelz Broadus and Choc – will also feature during the special.