Snoop Dogg To Serve As “Mega Mentor” On “The Voice”

(AllHipHop News)
Snoop Dogg is the hardest working man in Hip-Hop, chasing bags every which-a-way.
His most recent hustle is for the birds. Well, sort of. He is working with the Peacock network, using his almost 30-year career to help other artists come into their own.
The West Coast legend will be joining the cast of “The Voice” as the Mega Mentor, working alongside Kelly Clarkson, Nick Jonas, John Legend, and Blake Shelton coming in on its 20th season on NBC.
You might be wondering … what in the world will Snoop be doing with the contestants?
According to reports, Snoop he will be working with the artists during their battle Knockout Rounds. He will bake them with the smoke that only Uncle Snoop can.
Viewers will get to rock out with Mr. Gin and Juice on April 19 from 8 pm EST to 10 pm EST.
This is not the only thing that has Snoop’s attention.
Notwithstanding his numerous cannabis ventures or his cooking show with Martha Stewart, he recently inked a deal with Triller to do boxing matches for the social media platform.
Snoop Dogg also is about to change the game when he connects with Ice Cube, E40, and Too Short to put out a supergroup called, Mt. Westmore.
To launch the group, as reported by AllHipHop.com, Snoop orchestrated a four-hour virtual concert on Triller during their upcoming Fight Club 2021 event on April 17th featuring Doja Cat, Saweetie, Diplo, Justin Bieber, and Major Laser.