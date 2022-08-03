Snoop Dogg To Star In Football Comedy Backed By MGM And Kenya Barris

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Snoop Dogg will also produce ‘The Underdoggs’ movie, which tells the story of a former NFL star coaching a youth football team.

Snoop Dogg is starring in a new film based on an original pitch by himself and his business partner Constance Schwartz-Morini.

The Hip Hop legend has teamed with Black-ish creator Kenya Barris to produce a football comedy titled The Underdoggs for MGM. Snoop Dogg plays a former NFL star who agrees to coach a youth football team after getting into legal trouble.

“Snoop’s longtime commitment to his community via his youth football league is hugely inspiring to all of us at MGM,” MGM’s chief operating officer Chris Brearton said. “We are thrilled to be working alongside this incredible creative team to bring this great comedy to moviegoing audiences, and to further MGM’s commitment to the theatrical exhibition when it hits theaters next October.”

Charles Stone, the director of Drumline and Paid in Full, will direct The Underdoggs. The Snoop Dogg-led film hits theaters on October 20, 2023.

“The Underdoggs is a real personal project for me considering that I’ve been coaching football for 15+ years with the Snoop Youth Football League that I started with my long-time business partner Constance Schwartz-Morini,” Snoop Dogg said. “Giving back to the community through football has taught us so many invaluable life lessons that we’ve been able to share with kids in similar situations like mine when I was growing up. My hope is that this movie will shed light on the realities that kids and adults face in the hood and within the complex world of football.”

Fans won’t have to until 2023 to see Snoop Dogg in a new film though. The Death Row Records owner appears in Netflix’s vampire movie Day Shift, which premieres on August 12.

Check out Day Shift’s trailer below.