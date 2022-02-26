Snoop Dogg put an UberEats driver on blast, and now he is staring at a potential lawsuit! Read more.

Snoop Dogg could be sued by an UberEats Driver after the West Coast rapper posted the man’s personal information on social media.

According to CBS News, the Death Row Records owner believed that a food delivery service worker provided poor service to him last month and posted his opinion on his Instagram – where he has over 69 million followers.

In a video complaint, that has since received more than 4 million views and 12,000 comments, Snoop said that his order never came.

Though only 12 seconds, the UberEats driver says Snoop voicing his displeasure his damaged his life. The Doggfather compromised the man’s safety by posting his first name, picture, and license plate number on his social media platform.

The man, whose first name is Sayd, said, “After I see the video, I’m kind of like…I have anxiety and I fear for my family’s safety.”

Sayd says that he didn’t know he was delivering to the celebrity and canceled the order, according to Uber’s protocol, after waiting eight minutes for someone to pick it up

“I contacted the customer many times and I also followed the protocol by the book,” Sayd said.

Uber has apologized to Snoop for the inconvenience of not getting his food but did not release a statement about the doxxing.

Doxxing, according to Avast.com, is a “type of online harassment that involves uncovering someone’s personal information — such as their real name, address, job, or other identifying data — and exposing it publicly, usually on the internet.”

The statement read, “We truly regret Snoop Dogg’s frustrating experience. We have reached out to apologize and refunded him for the order.”

Sayd felt betrayed.

“When I read that, I just felt like it’s not fair because I am the one that deserves an apology from Uber Eats, not Snoop,” he remarked.

Sayd no longer works for the company, saying he is afraid to return to work, after having so much of his personal information leaked to the public.

He said, “But I have to fight for my rights and family’s rights. I just feel like I’m not treated well from this celebrity or Uber Eats.”

The man did not say he was suing but seems to be setting up for a legal battle.