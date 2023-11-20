Now We Know What Snoop Dogg’s Viral “Smoke” Claim Was About

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Snoop Dogg trolled everyone last week when he claimed he was “quitting smoke.” But, as many suspected, it was all a rouse for his latest endorsement. On Monday (November 20), the D-O-Double-G tweeted an ad for a new smokeless fire pit, which (of course) he stars in.

As Snoop roasts marshmallows by the fire, he says, “I have an announcement. I’m giving up smoke. I know what you’re thinking. Snoop smoke is kinda your thing. But I’m done with it. Done with the coughing and my clothes smelling all sticky icky, I’m going smokeless. Solo Stove fixed fire…they took out the smoke. Clever.”

The caption reads: “I’m done with smoke. I’m going smokeless with @SoloStove.”

Whether a brilliant marketing ploy or a smack in the face to anyone trying to actually get sober, the ad build up did its job. Snoop Dogg’s ad bender began years ago, with starring roles in commercials for nearly everything. From Corona beer and Tostitos to General Insurance and Dunkin’ Donuts, Snoop was popping up everywhere—and not much has changed. Snoop Dogg currently stars in an ad campaign for Grubhub as well in which he actually raps. Solo Smoke is simply his latest endeavor.

Snoop Dogg made his outrageous claim on Thursday (November 16), saying, “After much consideration & conversation with my family, I’ve decided to give up smoke. Please respect my privacy at this time.” But most people had their doubts. While Snoop Dogg has actually quit before, it only lasted six months. In 2016, while speaking to Kholé Kardashian on her now-defunct talk show, Snoop said he quit because of his youth football league.

“I went to practice high one day and one of the kids said, ‘Coach, you smell like my mama’s boyfriend,’” Snoop Dogg said. “And I had to check myself. I stopped smoking from that day for 180 days straight. And it made me a better coach, a better person, and I stopped smoking when I was coaching football. So every year when I coach football around the kids, I don’t smoke, so that’s three months out of the year that I do that.”

We didn’t really believe him, did we?