Snoop Dogg Wants To Host Children’s TV Show Like Mister Rogers

Snoop Dogg envisioned himself starring in a TV show where kids seek his advice, information, wisdom and more.

Snoop Dogg has left his mark on the world of entertainment, but he still wants to expand his presence on his television. The Hip-Hop legend discussed his desire to star in a children’s TV show akin to Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood in an interview with Distractify.

“I actually really, really, really, really, really want to do a kid show,” he told Distractify. “I can see it, you know, where it’s like they come to me for advice, for information, for fun, for wisdom, for knowledge. That’s something that I haven’t done and I feel like I’m setting up with the things I do in real life. The kids are our future so you know if I do things for the kids when I’m going to lay still gonna be here pushing the line.”

Snoop Dogg is no stranger to children’s shows. He co-created Doggyland, an animated web series designed to teach kids through songs. The series premiered on YouTube in 2022.

“We wanted to bring our show to YouTube and YouTube Kids, which provides free access to everyone, so all the kids can enjoy it,” Snoop Dogg said. “I’ve always wanted to create a kid-friendly series that lets kids be kids and is truly representative of the Culture with everything from the music to the characters.”

Learn more about Snoop Dogg’s Doggyland below.