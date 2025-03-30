Snoop Dogg Will Bring Business Wisdom To USC Stage

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Snoop Dogg will headline USC Marshall’s 2025 commencement, bringing his business wisdom and life lessons to graduating students in Los Angeles.

Snoop Dogg will step onto the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum stage to deliver the 2025 commencement speech for USC’s Marshall School of Business.

The rapper will bring his decades of experience in Hip-Hop, entrepreneurship and philanthropy to graduating students.

The West Coast icon, known for his chart-topping albums and business savvy, was tapped to inspire the next generation of business leaders by drawing from his journey through music, branding and community work.

“I am deeply honored to join USC Marshall’s commencement in celebrating the remarkable achievements of these graduates,” Snoop Dogg said. “Commencement is not just a milestone — it’s a launching point. It’s about stepping into your purpose, applying what you’ve learned, and making an impact that matters. I look forward to welcoming them into the next chapter of their journey as leaders, innovators, and changemakers.”

The rapper has released 21 studio albums and earned 20 Grammy nomination and beyond music, he’s built a business empire that spans cannabis, media, tech and food.

His ventures include partnerships with major brands and his own media company, Snoopadelic Films but his impact also extends into youth development.

He founded the Snoop Youth Football League in 2005 to provide opportunities for underserved children in Southern California.

His philanthropic work has earned him recognition, including being named Entrepreneur of the Year by USC’s Lloyd Greif Center for Entrepreneurial Studies.

The 2025 USC Marshall commencement ceremony will take place on Saturday, May 17.