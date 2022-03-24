Snoop Dogg & Wiz Khalifa Drop NFT Mixtape Ft. Xzibit, Daz Dillinger, Juicy J & More

Snoop Dogg has launched another NFT collection, this time with fellow famous smoker Wiz Khalifa, titled “Ape Drops 03 : An 8th.”

Snoop Dogg and Wiz Khalifa dropped an 8-track NFT mixtape on Wednesday night (Mar. 23), themed around ApeCoin (APE) and the Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC).

Titled Ape Drops 03 : An 8th, the project also includes features from the West Coast OG’s cousin Daz Dillinger, Xzibit, Juicy Jay, and Mr. Cap. Snoop nonchalantly announced the project via Twitter on Wednesday. “Dropped a mixtape w/@wizkhalifa on tha blockchain tonite!,” he wrote. “Probably Nothing… #An8th”

Meanwhile, CoinGape reports APE prices experienced a sharp rise once Snoop dropped the tape, trading 17% higher at $13.8.

The tracks, which users can listen to before purchase are only available for two days. They can only be bought in BAYC’s newly released APE token. Around 8000 of the new Snoop Dogg NFTs are available ranging in price from 12 APE to 15 APE. According to CoinGape, each token equates to between $165 to $210, based on the current exchange rate.

Snoop Dogg also announced the arrival of new visuals from the West Coast supergroup, Mt. Westmore, ahead of their tour, which begins on Saturday (Mar. 26).

NFT marketplace OpenSea hosts a snippet of the video featuring Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, E-40, Too Short. In keeping with Snoop’s recent moves, an advanced preview of the video is available with the purchase of the NFT.

Earlier this week, Snoop Dogg began his hosting stint on the new NBC reality competition series “American Song Contest.” Based on the Eurovision Song Contest, the show sees contestants from across America compete for the title of Best Original Song.