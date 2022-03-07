The rapper gets put on to new venture by his son.

Did you know that rapper Snoop Dogg was a gamer?

The West Coast artist is so dope with the controllers that he has been invited to the Board of Directors to FaZe Clan, a digital lifestyle and media platform rooted in gaming and youth culture.

The rap star will also join the company’s talent roster, rocking the moniker “FaZe Snoop.”

Mr. “Gin and Juice” is not just lending his name but also helping to “co-create content, participate in key business initiatives, and launch merchandise with the brand while appearing across FaZe Clan’s platform.”

As a member of the company’s board, Snoop Dogg aims to bring industry experience to the gaming world.

He also hopes that his passion, gaming, and culture will help the company prepare to go public.

Snoop said that the deal was a perfect fit for him.

“It only makes sense to partner with FaZe Clan as both a team member and on the Board of Directors,” said Snoop Dogg. “The youth identifies with their brand, and that’s something my son Cordell knew, which is why he brought us together.”

The new owner of Death Row’s interest in the company was piqued by his son, Cordell Broadus.

Cordell, who is a Creative Consultant for Channel 21, said, “As I’ve been watching what FaZe Clan has been building in the gaming space, I knew there was a natural connection with what my dad has been doing.”

“When I look at the two brands, I was inspired by the synergy they could create, so I brought them together in this partnership. I can’t wait for the world to see what we are about to do.”

Kai Henry, Chief Strategy Officer of FaZe Clan, said that the relationship between the brand and Snoop is organic and “has been building for years now.”

“We are thrilled to officially welcome FaZe Snoop to the family,” Henry stated. “As the original internet kid and first-generation gamer, Snoop has always understood the cultural connection between music, lifestyle, and gaming.”

“Today, Snoop is a prominent voice in the emerging Web3 community, and we have exciting plans to create together in the metaverse, driving new engagement opportunities for both of our fanbases.”

Snoop’s star power has already opened doors for the brand. During Super Bowl weekend, they hosted their first collaborative community outreach effort.

FaZe members played in a co-branded FaZe Clan x NFL flag football game. Each team participated at a $25,000 fee, and in turn, the brand donated that money to Snoop Dogg’s Youth Football League.

Snoop is one of over 85 members on the talent roster at the company.

Other members are NFL star Kyler “FaZe K1” Murray, Lebron “FaZe Bronny” James Jr., Lil Yachty aka “FaZe Boat,” and Offset aka “FaZe Offset.”