Snoop Performs With Willie Nelson At His 90th Birthday Bash At Hollywood Bowl

Snoop came out to celebrate his friend Willie Nelson and tells the audience to get the nonagenarian a blunt.

In celebration of his 90th birthday, country icon Willie Nelson called fellow weedhead Snoop Dogg on stage with him to perform a duet.

The mindblowing, sold-out, cross-cultural set was performed at the Hollywood Bowl on Saturday, April 29, Nelson’s actual birthday, according to Variety.

The jam session was part of a two-day tribute series with others like Neil Young, Dave Matthews, Beck, Chris Stapleton, Miranda Lambert, Sheryl Crow, The Chicks, the Lumineers, Ziggy Marley, Miranda Lambert, Beck, Chris Stapleton, Tom Jones, Norah Jones, Bob Weir, Jack Johnson, Margo Price and about 30 other acts singing some 75 of the legend’s hits.

Singer Kris Kristofferson was also on deck making a rare appearance for his friend.

On Saturday, Nelson took his sweet time to get to the stage three hours after the 220-minute festivities started.

Snoop and Nelson performed their duet on “Roll Me Up and Smoke Me When I Die.”

In this song, Snoop is not rapping. Instead, he warbles with his friend, breaking to ask, “Is anybody out there smoking tonight? Roll one for Mr. Nelson.”

The covering journalist said in less than a minute, everyone pulled out their bud and started to blaze.

