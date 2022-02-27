Police have released some details regarding the murder of Memphis rapper Snootie Wild, who was shot and killed in Houston.

Police are hunting for a suspect who shot and killed rapper Snootie Wild in Houston.

The Memphis rapper was shot in the torso and the neck around 2:00 a.m. on Friday (February 25th). According to HPD, the rapper was found mortally wounded on the side of a road in a ditch.

He was rushed to a local hospital, but unfortunately, the 36-year-old artist died from his injuries over the weekend.

The police released some of the details in the shooting courtesy of a witness they interviewed as the investigation unfolds.

An unidentified woman at the scene said she was attempting to remove her car from a ditch with the help of bystanders. The woman contended Snootie Wild pulled up and pointed a gun at her for unknown reasons.

A few moments later, the woman claimed she heard gunshots ring out. As of press time, it is unclear why Snootie Wild would have pointed a gun at the woman unprovoked.

So far, police have no suspects concerning the rapper’s murder.

Snootie Wild was an artist on Yo Gotti’s CMG imprint. He is best known for his 2014 Gold-selling single, “Yayo,” featuring CMG boss Yo Gotti.