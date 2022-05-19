Social Media Compares Amber Heard’s Cross Exam To Rihanna’s 2009 Interview About Chris Brown Attack

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Are people on social media reaching or do they have a point?

The Amber Heard vs. Johnny Depp case is getting explosive after the actor’s ex-wife took the stand as their defamation case enters into its 19th day today (May 19th).

Amber Heard faces fresh criticism as people compared her testimony to new mother Rihanna’s 2009 interview about her domestic violence experience with Chris Brown.

According to Newsweek, during Amber Heard’s cross-examination, in a case where she is being sued for $50 million for defamation, people compared her to another high-profile domestic violence victim.

The “S.O.S.” singer said to Diane Sawyer, “It wasn’t the same person that says I love you. It was not those… eyes. He had … no soul in his eyes. Just blank. …He was clearly blacked out. There was no person when I looked at him.”

Amber Heard said on the stand, “It felt like he was on top of me, and I’m looking in his eyes and I don’t see him anymore…it wasn’t him. It was black. I’ve never been so scared in my life,” she continued.

EVERYONE NEEDS TOO SEE THIS. WAIT FOR AMBER AT THE END. SHES EVEN MIMICKED HER HAND ACTIONS AS WELL AS WORDS #justiceforjohnnydepp #johnnydepp #amberheard #johnnyvsamber pic.twitter.com/4MHYurnA2l — gemma (@gemma49474378) May 8, 2022

As AllHipHop.com reported in 2009, Rihanna and Chris Brown were in a tumultuous and passionate relationship that publicly went left after the “Run It” singer beat her up during Grammy weekend.

Some even compared the two beauties, showing a photo of one’s injuries and another talking about her alleged brutalization.

For those saying #IStandWithAmberHeard this is what real abuse looks like. Being “beaten within an inch of your life” and only having a Botox/filler bruise on your eye is NOT how you would look. #AmberHeardlsALiar pic.twitter.com/yvkKSwKb3h — Jaxy (@jaclyn62372872) May 6, 2022

Not everyone fell in line. Some were vehemently against the Rihanna comparisons being made against Amber Heard, who was clearly subjected to domestic violence at the hand of Johnny Depp.

“I saw people using sound clips from [Heard’s] testimony where she describes rape and sexual assault to create comic videos, many of these people were women, and it was shocking to watch,” actor and writer Tova Leigh defended. “I couldn’t believe they were making fun of sexual violence or any violence for that matter.

“The fact they didn’t believe her didn’t matter in my opinion,” Leigh continued. “Sexual violence is not a joke. Imagine all the victims of sexual assault watching people making rape jokes. It is so wrong.”

Amber Heard is countersuing Johnny Depp for $100 million, saying despite what he thinks, she never defamed him because her abuse allegations are the truth.