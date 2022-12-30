Social Media Reacts To Adin Ross Asking Joe Biden To Pardon Andrew Tate

Romanian authorities detained controversial internet personality Andrew Tate on Thursday. People worldwide, including Twitch streamer Adin Ross, shared their reactions to the news.
Apparently, Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan Tate have been under investigation in the country since April. Prosecutors accuse the siblings of suspicion of human trafficking, rape, and organized crime.
Adin Ross decided to comment on the Tates being arrested. The 22-year-old YouTuber used his platform to call on United States President Joe Biden to release Andrew Tate from custody in Romania.
“[Nah,] I ain’t gonna lie tho – Joe Biden please go ahead and pardon Andrew Tate. Donald Trump woulda been on it already, 🥱 unfortunately, Trump clears you sleepy Joe,” tweeted Adin Ross on Thursday.
Adin Ross Also Uploads A Video Response To The News Of Andrew Tate’s Arrest
Other social media users pushed back on Adin Ross’s, perhaps tongue-in-cheek, take. Many tweeters rightly pointed out that Joe Biden has no power to pardon Andrew Tate for alleged crimes in Romania.
“Trump would have definitely pardoned a British citizen arrested by the Romanian government lmao,” wrote one Twitter user. Another account posted, “These are the streamers and YouTubers kids are watching every single day. Not a cogent thought has ever floated between those ears.”
Additionally, Adin Ross uploaded a video addressing Andrew Tate’s current legal situation. The Florida-born, California-raised influencer stated that he hopes the allegations against Tate are not true.
Ross Has Over 12 Million Followers/Subscribers On Twitter, YouTube & Twitch
Back on Twitter, many users also called out Adin Ross for requesting Andrew Tate’s freedom before a criminal case is brought against him. Critics especially took issue with Ross’s pardon demand when Tate faces sex trafficking charges.
Adin Ross currently has 891,000 subscribers on his self-titled YouTube channel and another 3.2 million subscribers on his Adin Live channel. An additional 7 million accounts follow him on Twitch. His Twitter page has 1.7 million followers.
Ten days ago, Ross published a video titled “Adin Ross & Andrew Tate FUNNIEST Moments..😂” which featured the accused rapist. Numerous Hip Hop stars – such as Tory Lanez, NLE Choppa, Blueface, and DDG – have appeared on Ross’s stream as well.