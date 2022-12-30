Social Media Reacts To Adin Ross Asking Joe Biden To Pardon Andrew Tate

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

The popular YouTuber finds himself in the hot seat.

Romanian authorities detained controversial internet personality Andrew Tate on Thursday. People worldwide, including Twitch streamer Adin Ross, shared their reactions to the news.

Apparently, Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan Tate have been under investigation in the country since April. Prosecutors accuse the siblings of suspicion of human trafficking, rape, and organized crime.

Adin Ross decided to comment on the Tates being arrested. The 22-year-old YouTuber used his platform to call on United States President Joe Biden to release Andrew Tate from custody in Romania.

“[Nah,] I ain’t gonna lie tho – Joe Biden please go ahead and pardon Andrew Tate. Donald Trump woulda been on it already, 🥱 unfortunately, Trump clears you sleepy Joe,” tweeted Adin Ross on Thursday.

Na I ain’t gonna lie tho – Joe Biden please go ahead and pardon Andrew tate. Donald trump woulda been on it already 🥱 unfortunately trump clears you sleepy joe — adin (@adinross) December 29, 2022

Adin Ross Also Uploads A Video Response To The News Of Andrew Tate’s Arrest

Other social media users pushed back on Adin Ross’s, perhaps tongue-in-cheek, take. Many tweeters rightly pointed out that Joe Biden has no power to pardon Andrew Tate for alleged crimes in Romania.

“Trump would have definitely pardoned a British citizen arrested by the Romanian government lmao,” wrote one Twitter user. Another account posted, “These are the streamers and YouTubers kids are watching every single day. Not a cogent thought has ever floated between those ears.”

Additionally, Adin Ross uploaded a video addressing Andrew Tate’s current legal situation. The Florida-born, California-raised influencer stated that he hopes the allegations against Tate are not true.

Back on Twitter, many users also called out Adin Ross for requesting Andrew Tate’s freedom before a criminal case is brought against him. Critics especially took issue with Ross’s pardon demand when Tate faces sex trafficking charges.

Adin Ross currently has 891,000 subscribers on his self-titled YouTube channel and another 3.2 million subscribers on his Adin Live channel. An additional 7 million accounts follow him on Twitch. His Twitter page has 1.7 million followers.

Ten days ago, Ross published a video titled “Adin Ross & Andrew Tate FUNNIEST Moments..😂” which featured the accused rapist. Numerous Hip Hop stars – such as Tory Lanez, NLE Choppa, Blueface, and DDG – have appeared on Ross’s stream as well.

Trump would have definitely pardoned a British citizen arrested by the Romanian government lmao https://t.co/sLXKgSv5kA — The Humanist Report (@HumanistReport) December 30, 2022

These are the streamers and YouTubers kids are watching every single day. Not a cogent thought has ever floated between those ears. https://t.co/hAqeP9L9vB — Aaron West (@oeste) December 30, 2022

Joe Biden the well known president of Romania https://t.co/HOKZ1UPnOf — the Anti-Bradley (@Joellerskates) December 29, 2022

Y’all don’t be embarrassed sending tweets like this??? https://t.co/sawwHC9d1z — Will (@WilliamRichJr) December 30, 2022

1. He's not a US citizen

2. He's arrested for sex trafficking, not something silly like what Griner was arrested for

3. Donald Trump wouldn't have done a thing because [see point 1.]

4. My balls itch really bad rn https://t.co/XKolIC2Z0d — Suspicious Mitchtivity 𓆏 (@sp1d3rland) December 30, 2022

A pardon when he caught a trafficking charged and hasn’t been incarcerated for 24hrs you a grown man bruh pic.twitter.com/J1Mkr8ulYl https://t.co/gsBIYzjORY — Nyla✌🏾🤏🏾🤏🏾 (@NYLASOHWTSYN_) December 29, 2022

we don’t pardon sex traffickers https://t.co/9WTJcS6qCo — Chad Thunder C### (@zaycarez) December 30, 2022

with only 3 days left we have a new contender for the worst tweet of 2022 https://t.co/n6SFuHEnKD — Tim (@TimDotTV) December 30, 2022