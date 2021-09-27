Social Media Reacts To R. Kelly Being Found Guilty

Social media is abuzz with reactions to R. Kelly’s guilty verdict.
After R. Kelly was found guilty on all counts in his racketeering and sex trafficking trial, Twitter was flooded with opinions and comments about the decision. Everything from solace for Kelly’s victims to mockery of the disgraced singer flooded social media as the news spread.
R. Kelly was convicted on one count of racketeering and eight counts of violating the Mann Act in New York. The Mann Act outlaws the transporting of “any woman or girl for the purpose of prostitution or debauchery, or for any other immoral purpose” across state lines.
The charges against R. Kelly included bribery, kidnapping and sexual exploitation of a child. The jury heard weeks of witness testimony about his sexual abuse and grooming of minors in a trial that began in August.
R. Kelly is facing a mandatory minimum of 10 years in prison. He could be sentenced to life behind bars.
Sentencing will take place on May 4, 2022. R. Kelly’s defense is considering filing an appeal in the case.
R. Kelly is also scheduled to stand trial for federal child pornography and obstruction charges in Illinois. State-level sexual misconduct charges are looming in Illinois as well as Minnesota.
