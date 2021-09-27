Social Media Reacts To R. Kelly Being Found Guilty

Twitter users shared their thoughts and opinions after R. Kelly was found guilty in his racketeering and sex trafficking trial.

Social media is abuzz with reactions to R. Kelly’s guilty verdict.

After R. Kelly was found guilty on all counts in his racketeering and sex trafficking trial, Twitter was flooded with opinions and comments about the decision. Everything from solace for Kelly’s victims to mockery of the disgraced singer flooded social media as the news spread.

R. Kelly was convicted on one count of racketeering and eight counts of violating the Mann Act in New York. The Mann Act outlaws the transporting of “any woman or girl for the purpose of prostitution or debauchery, or for any other immoral purpose” across state lines.

The charges against R. Kelly included bribery, kidnapping and sexual exploitation of a child. The jury heard weeks of witness testimony about his sexual abuse and grooming of minors in a trial that began in August.

R. Kelly is facing a mandatory minimum of 10 years in prison. He could be sentenced to life behind bars.

Sentencing will take place on May 4, 2022. R. Kelly’s defense is considering filing an appeal in the case.

R. Kelly is also scheduled to stand trial for federal child pornography and obstruction charges in Illinois. State-level sexual misconduct charges are looming in Illinois as well as Minnesota.

Check out some of the reactions to R. Kelly being found guilty below.

This the remix to conviction, hot and fresh out the kitchen,

R. kelly rollin that body, right up into that prison — 👉I am known for velour👈 (@IBVZ3) September 27, 2021

#RKelly If You Believe You Can Fly, Now Is The Time!🤣🤣 — ➳𝕌𝕟𝕒𝕡𝕠𝕝𝕠𝕘𝕖𝕥𝕚𝕔𝕒𝕝𝕝𝕪 ℙ❀ (@blackkbeauty_95) September 27, 2021

Bro I was just watching the news and saw that R. Kelly got convicted on ALL the counts of sex trafficking 😭😭😭😭😭 That man is a SICK creature 😭😭 — On3 of a kind (@On3_of_a_kind_) September 27, 2021

R. Kelly bout to get so much bussy — Ghost (@PlatoonGhost) September 27, 2021

Multiple generations of Chicago women and girls have had to face this menace with no escape. Every black girl I know who grew up here has an R. Kelly story. EVERY ONE. I am glad those who have felt pain and faced trauma for DECADES may find peace with this verdict. — Britt Julious ✨ text TIFFANY to 97979 (@britticisms) September 27, 2021

Almost want to unblock the THOUSANDS of rape apologist R Kelly stans that I've had to block over the years just to say "f### you, you can go with him." — Ijeoma Oluo (@IjeomaOluo) September 27, 2021

The Boondocks episode aired 16 years ago & everything they said about RKelly & society was ACCURATE. Wild https://t.co/yZrcFojRnX — Drebae (@Drebae_) September 27, 2021

Hold up R Kelly is already guilty but he got 2 more trials ??? he gonna do Emmitt Smith's all time rushing numbers. — Ahmed/Ima lovable shitposter 🇸🇴 (@big_business_) September 27, 2021

The demons in the 9th circle of Hell when they see R. Kelly show up: pic.twitter.com/7c7uOz1KsZ — Sydnee Goode (@syd_goode) September 27, 2021

F### R. Kelly and everybody that love him. — KeilyN (Key-Lin) (@DopeKeilyN) September 27, 2021

I don't f### with any R.Kelly sympathizers at all. Throw yall ass in jail with him. — 👑Red Bearded Gawd (@CEOHaize) September 27, 2021