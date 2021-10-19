Social Media Roasts Bobby Shmurda Over His New Music And Dancing

Bobby Shmurda faced a lot of online negativity after posting a preview of a new music video, which featured him dancing.

Bobby Shmurda received a rough reception after previewing a new single on social media.

The 27-year-old rapper posted a clip of an upcoming music video via Twitter and Instagram on Monday. The footage featured him dancing, which he’s frequently done in the post-prison chapter of his career.

“Trappin is a sports yea yea nd she call me lil daddy,” he captioned the video.

The “Free Bobby Shmurda” campaign seemed like something from the distant past as an overwhelmingly negative response flooded his social media. Twitter and Instagram critics went off on his music and ridiculed his dance moves.

Bobby Shmurda became a trending topic on Twitter. He also faced some harsh comments on his Instagram.

“bobby rly had one of the worst comebacks of all time,” one person commented. “bring back gs9 shmurda.”

A Twitter user bluntly declared, “Aye somebody tell Bobby Shmurda just go enjoy his freedom we good on the music.”

Aye somebody tell Bobby Shmurda just go enjoy his freedom we good on the music 😒😒😒 — J’Morell🖤💸 (@IamJMorell) October 18, 2021

The Epic Records artist’s dancing was the most frequent target of mockery. It even became a source of memes.

“Yo… we spent YEARS saying and tweeting ‘Free Bobby Shmurda’ just for him to come home and become a belly dancer,” another Twitter user wrote. “I’m sick.”

Yo… we spent YEARS saying and tweeting “Free Bobby Shmurda” just for him to come home and become a belly dancer. I’m sick. 😭 — Da Kid Gowie (@DaKidGowie) October 18, 2021

Bobby Shmurda was released from prison in February. He signed a management deal with Roc Nation over the summer.

View some of the reactions to his latest musical output and dancing below.

BOBBY SHMURDA REALLY WILDING NOW 🤣🤣WTF IS THIS , IS HE EVEN SPEAKING ENGLISH 🥲🥲 pic.twitter.com/8JyFMZRL9I — ✨✨✈️ (@STARTHESTAR) October 18, 2021

Somebody said bobby Shmurda "left his bars behind bars" 😂💀💀💀 — Kweenin 👑 (@Fineassbrae) October 18, 2021

Me Listening to that Bobby Shmurda snippet pic.twitter.com/2r1guafoHZ — naija bwoy🇳🇬 (@lovenobitchh) October 18, 2021

bobby shmurda with them hips pic.twitter.com/90TKmZo5fT — NBA $UKUNA🇨🇩 (@KoledWar) October 18, 2021

Bobby Shmurda hasn’t stopped gyrating since they let him out the big house. — 🦛 (@GodGesus) October 18, 2021

Bobby Shmurda really had millions of man screaming free him, just for him to come home & gyrate his hips like the 4th member of the new day pic.twitter.com/nUjwNVLIbE — Kabby 💫 (@Kabbyak428) October 18, 2021