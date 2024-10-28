Solange Reveals She’s Been Fighting Multiple Autoimmune Conditions For Years

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

The 38-year-old musician shared the personal news in response to a post from fellow artist Shaun Ross, who had detailed his own experience with postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome (POTS) caused by long COVID.

Solange Knowles has opened up about her struggles with disabling health conditions on social media, revealing she was diagnosed with multiple autoimmune disorders in 2018.

“Sending you so much love and strength Shaun and to everyone in the comments dealing with the overwhelming, confusing, and isolating nature of POTS!” Knowles wrote in the comments. “I was diagnosed with POTS, Sjogren’s and Mast Cell Activation Syndrome (MCAS) back in 2018. I completely understand what it’s like to not want your health circumstances to define you.”

Proof that you just never know when someone may be struggling behind closed doors. Thank you @solangeknowles for commenting on this #POTS #dysautonomia pic.twitter.com/JyhVHTgzlD — Shaun Ross (@ShaundRoss) October 16, 2024

Knowles expressed gratitude for the “spoonie” community, a group of individuals with chronic illnesses who use the metaphor of spoon usage to describe how much energy they have on any given day.

“The good folks at @dysautonomiaintl were an incredible resource for me,” she said. “I’m so thankful for the spoonie community for supporting me in moments of total uncertainty.”

It’s so interesting to look back at Solange in 2017 when she revealed she had pots and to see the slow down and change of career pace. I wonder if this came from the rush of tour and everything else. I know that the first time I performed on my 2nd tour was when it truly hit me… — Shaun Ross (@ShaundRoss) October 20, 2024

Postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome (POTS), one of the conditions Knowles battles, can cause a rapid heartbeat, lightheadedness and fatigue when transitioning from lying down to standing. Alongside POTS, Sjogren’s syndrome leads to dry eyes and mouth, while Mast Cell Activation Syndrome (MCAS) can impact various systems in the body, including the heart, gastrointestinal tract and respiratory system.

This isn’t the first time Knowles has had to navigate her career with health challenges. In 2017, the singer canceled two performances, citing a “medical condition,” though she hadn’t disclosed specifics at the time.

Despite the physical toll, her voice continues to resonate deeply with fans across the world, as she balances her personal journey with her passion. Amid fame, Solange Knowles is standing tall by sharing her reality and remaining connected to others in similar situations, putting a spotlight on chronic illness and the strength of community.