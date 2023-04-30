Bad Weather Can’t Dampen Something in the Water – Diddy, Lil Wayne, Busta Rhymes, Coi Leray, Take Over Virginia Beach

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Rain could not stop the party from happening at Pharrell’s Something in the Water festival in Virginia this weekend. Take a look!

Bad weather could not dampen the experience at Pharrell’s Something in the Water Festival, which kicked off late on Friday afternoon.

The festival gates were supposed to open at noon, but rain and gusty winds prevented the party from getting underway until around 5:00 PM.

Babyface Ray rocked the Oceanfront festival when he finally hit the Lunar stage, followed by singer Jazmine Sullivan on the Solar stage.

The highlight of Friday’s show was Kid Cudi, who took to the stage about a half-an-hour late because of the weather, around 11:30 PM.

On Saturday, the sun finally made a guest appearance. Rappers like Lil Wayne, Latto, Chris Brown, and A$AP Rock graced the Lunar stage.

Fans at the Something in the Water Festival were in for an unexpected treat last night as well when music icon Sean “Diddy” Combs made a surprise appearance during Pharrell Williams’ “Pharrell Phriends” set.

The legendary artist and producer delighted the audience with a collection of classic Bad Boy hits. Last night, other performers to hit the stage included Lil Yachty, The Kid Laroi, Summer Walker, and Coi LeRay.

He reworked his classic song “Pass the Courvoisier” into a new version, “Pass the Cîroc” alongside Busta Rhymes, “Finna Get Loose” with Pharrell, and “All About the Benjamins.”

The inclement weather also impacted today’s show (April 30th). Organizers announced that the Pop Up Church Service has been delayed until further notice.

Photo Credit: Michael Oberlies For Combs Global