Son Of Uncle Luke Charged With Aggravated Assault Of Two Women 

Uncle Luke’s son Luther Campbell Jr. was arrested Tuesday (Mar. 7) on Miami’s South Beach after allegedly approaching two women with a knife.

According to multiple reports, Campbell is facing charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and resisting an officer without violence. He appeared before Miami-Dade Circuit Court Judge Mindy S. Glazer on Wednesday.

Authorities claim Campbell was armed with a knife when he aggressively approached the victims, asking them, “What did you say?! What did you say?!” The women reportedly sheltered behind a car in fear for their lives before Campbell fled the scene. They later identified him as the person who approached them.

Cops caught up with Campbell, but he ran off before they could subdue him. They eventually arrested him and claimed they found the knife in his pocket.

The judge issued a bond for both charges to the tune of $6,000. However, WSVN 7 News Miami reports Campbell is currently on probation for an older case and will remain in jail until Tuesday, when he is due to appear before a judge in that case. He must also stay away from the women he confronted and not have contact directly or indirectly with them.

Cambell’s arrest comes after Uncle Luke recently voiced his criticism of the City of Miami Beach leadership. He called out “the mismanagement of government” in an Instagram video earlier this month.

Uncle Luke accused various city officials of using Black people gathering for Spring Break as political pawns.

“They’re using African-American kids as pawns in the game,” Uncle Luke declared. “City leaders have an agenda and they’re trying to shut down Ocean Drive, make it a six o’clock town for their businesses.” Check out the video below.