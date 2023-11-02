Summer Walker, SZA & Usher Lead 2023 Soul Train Award Nominations 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

The 2023 Soul Train Awards will air on Sunday, November 26 at 8 pm ET/PT on BET and BET Her. This year’s list of nominees includes some of the top names in R&B, Soul, and Hip-Hop.

Summer Walker, SZA, and Usher head into the ceremony with the most nominations with nine each. All three recording artists made it into the Song Of The Year category.

Usher’s “Good Good” featuring Summer Walker and 21 Savage as well as SZA’s “Kill Bill” and “Snooze” will compete for SOTY against “Back to Your Place” by October London, “Favorite Song” by Toosii, “ICU” by Coco Jones, “Lipstick Lover” by Janelle Monáe and “On My Mama” by Victoria Monét.

Album Of The Year will go to Janelle Monáe (The Age of Pleasure), Ari Lennox (Age/Sex/Location), Summer Walker (Clear 2: Soft Life EP), Babyface (Girls Night Out (Extended)), Burna Boy (I Told Them…), Victoria Monét (Jaguar II), SZA (SOS) or Coco Jones (What I Didn’t Tell You (Deluxe)).

Victoria Monét and Coco Jones tied with six Soul Train Award nominations. Jones is also one of the likely favorites to win Best New Artist. The Bel-Air actress is up against Ambré, Ayra Starr, Doechii, Flo, Fridayy, Tyla and WanMor.

Atlanta-bred rapper 21 Savage picked up eight nods, the second most behind R&B stars Summer Walker, SZA, and Usher. In addition, Burna Boy, Chris Brown, Janelle Monáe, and October London each received four nominations.

“Soul, R&B, and Hip-Hop continue to top the charts and drive culture forward. This year, we are taking inspiration from these genres to innovate and disrupt the award show format while celebrating the legacy of Soul Train,” says Connie Orlando, EVP Specials, Music Programming & Music Strategy.

Connie Orlando also adds, “We are proud of this year’s list of esteemed nominees and look to deliver an unforgettable night of Soul with our new location, performances, and show moments.”

The 2023 Soul Train Awards will be taped from Los Angeles, California. To see the full list of nominees visit www.bet.com/soul-train-awards.