Soulja Boy Accused Of Horrific Abuse In Explosive Court Testimony

Soulja Boy’s former assistant testified in a civil trial, accusing the rapper of repeated abuse, threats, and exploitation.

Soulja Boy faced disturbing accusations of rape and abuse from a woman identified as “Jane Doe” during emotional testimony in a civil trial in Santa Monica, California, earlier this week.

Doe, who worked as the Hip-Hop artist’s personal assistant from December 2018 until late 2020, is suing him for rape, assault, kidnapping and violations of labor laws.

During her appearance on the witness stand, Doe detailed a harrowing account of alleged abuse, claiming Soulja Boy would routinely rape and assault her, per Courthouse News Service.

Doe further testified that Soulja Boy repeatedly threatened her safety and family, allegedly telling her he knew her mother’s address and would “send shooters” to her home.

The lawsuit also claims Doe was locked inside rooms without food, water or even a mattress multiple times.

Doe also described a traumatic incident involving a sexually explicit video.

“He took a video of me that I wasn’t too proud of, sexually,” the woman testified. “On one occasion he punched me in the lip, and busted it and he made me perform oral on him and he recorded it. And he hit me afterward for getting blood on his penis.”

Doe stated that Soulja Boy used this video as blackmail against her.

Soulja Boy’s attorney, Rickey Ivie, disputed Doe’s allegations. He characterized their relationship as romantic but volatile. Ivie also insisted the rapper never formally employed Doe.

Soulja Boy has previously denied the allegations via his representatives.

The civil trial officially commenced in Santa Monica on March 13, 2025, with Doe’s testimony delivered on March 19 and 20.