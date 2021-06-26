Soulja Boy Bets His Lamborghini Against Bow Wow For Verzuz Battle

Soulja Boy just upped the ante in his Verzuz battle with Bow Wow tonight! Read on!

After weeks of promotion, the Bow Wow and Soulja Boy Verzuz is soon upon us … and just when we thought it was nothing more than either one of these guys to do to sell the fight … Soulja Boy starts the day with a six-figure bet.

The “Crank Dat” rapper has upped the ante this morning by betting his prized Lambo in the musical back-and-forth tonight which starts at 8:00pm.

He posted on Twitter, “I got my Lamborghini on the line today if Lil Pee wee win he can have it #TeamSouljaBoy.”

I got my Lamborghini on the line today if Lil Pee wee win he can have it #verzuz #TeamSouljaBoy — Soulja Boy (Big Draco) (@souljaboy) June 26, 2021

The lines are split!

Some diehard Bow Wow fans want to see him just desecrate the beautiful vehicle.

@Mc_1ovin replied, “I hope he wins and s#### on it, p##### on it and gives it back to you”

But some thought it just upped the ante and was there for it.

“Soulja just needs to drop Pretty Boy Swag and walk out the room” @theKayneG

posted.

Soulja just needs to drop Pretty Boy Swag and walk out the room. — My Name Here (@theKayneG) June 26, 2021

“soulja boy is going to wash bow wow tonight & that’s all it is to

it.”

soulja boy is going to wash bow wow tonight & that's all it is to it. — shy (@shyinsaturn) June 26, 2021

Still, Souljah was not done with his morning troll. He then added: “Bow wow shouldn’t you be hosting the Verzuz mr 106 n Park? not rapping in it”

Bow wow shouldn’t you be hosting the verzuz mr 106 n Park? not rapping in it 😂😂🙆🏾‍♂️ — Soulja Boy (Big Draco) (@souljaboy) June 26, 2021

And people seem to

agree!