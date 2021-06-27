Soulja Boy And Bow Wow Verzuz Drew Over 700,000 People, But Who Won? Check The Round-By-Round Recap

Soulja Boy and Bow Wow went OFF tonight, showcasing hit after hit from their deep catalogs…but who WON?

After months of anticipation, the highly anticipated versus battle between Bow Wow and Soulja Boy took place tonight (June 26).

Despite a few months of friendly hostility and playful insults between the “Mr 106” and “Big Draco” kept the competition relatively friendly as almost 700,000 people turned in to watch them duke it out.

Soulja Boy kicked it off with some fire right out of the gate, with his latest hit, “She Make It Clap.” But Bow Wow was ready and shot back with an energetic performance of his hit song “Jumpin Jumpin” by Destiny’s Child featuring Jermaine Dupri and DaBrat.

Soulja Boy replied with one of the best-known songs from his catalog “Turn My Swag On,” while Bow Wow shot back with his verse on the remix of “Run It” by Chris Brown.

“I like that, but I feel like you emptied your clip early and we got a long night Bow Wow said.

Soulja Boy dropped “Kiss Me Thru The Phone” featuring Sammie, and Bow Wow fired back with his 2000 hit “Bounce With Me” featuring Xscape.

Next up, Soulja Boy played “Pretty Boy Swag,” from his 2010 album The DeAndre Way, while Bow Wow followed up by playing his song “I’m A Flirt” featuring R. Kelly from the rapper’s 2006 album The Price of Fame.

Soulja played “She Make It Clap” again but this time he played a remix of the song featuring Nicki Minaj. Bow Wow clowned Soulja for repeating his records, claiming he was running out of material, and played his 2006 song “Shortie Like Mine” featuring Johntá Austin and Chris Brown.

Soulja played “She Make It Clap” for the third time but this time he brought a special guest for this rendition: French Montana. Bow Wow followed up with a thumper from the “Like Mike” soundtrack, ”Bow Wow (That’s My Name).”

Soulja dropped his 2007 song “Yahhh!” featuring Arab, while Bow Wow played some heat from his catalog with his 2003 track “Let’s Get Down” featuring Cash Money boss, Bryan “Birdman” Williams.

Soulja Boy shot back with his 2007 “BAPES,” and Bow Wow came back with a smooth R&B song “Girlfriend” featuring Omarion.

Next up, Soulja Boy broke out his song “Gucci Bandana” featuring Shawty Lo and Gucci Mane, while Bow Wow dropped another song from the “Like Mike” soundtrack, “Take Ya Home.”

Soulja followed up with his hit song “Donk,” while Bow Wow played his verse from the remix to Huey’s#### song “Pop Lock And Drop It.”

Soulja Boy repeated once again, but understandably so, when he dropped the remix to “Donk” featuring Nicki Minaj.

During a break, Bow Wow attacked special guest DJ Akademiks who was sitting in as a special guest with Soulja Boy.

Soulja Boy played a song he produced by Nicki Minaj called “Yas Bishhh,” while Bow Wow went deep into his catalog once again with his song 2002 song “Basketball” from “Like Mike.”

Soulja Boy dropped his slapper “All The Way Turnt Up” with Roscoe Dash, and Bow Wow didn’t lack in his reply, with the verse from “Where The Party At’ taken from Jagged Edge’s 2001 album Jagged Little Thrill.

Next up was “LOL :-)” by Trey Songz with Gucci Mane and Soulja Boy, while Bow Wow followed with his rap balled, “Outta My System” featuring T-Pain and Johntá Austin.

Soulja dropped one of his hardest songs, “Let Me Get Em,” while Bow Wow came back strong with special guests Jermaine Dupri, Da Brat, and Pimpin from Dem Franchise Boyz with the remix to the classic rap song “I Think They Like Me.”

Soulja Boy dropped his epic song “We Made It” with Drake, even though it took almost 5 minutes to get to his verse.

“You’ll eventually get a song with Drake,” Bow Wow told Soulja Boy, before dropping his song “Side 2 Side” with the legendary Three 6 Mafia.

Soulja Boy brought out another special guest, rap star/actor Lil Romeo, who performed a quick medley of his old hits, including the hit “My Baby.”. Bow Wow came back with “Fresh Az I’m Iz” featuring Mike Jones.

After almost an hour of waiting, Soulja Boy finally dropped his massive 2007 hit single “Soulja Boy Tell’em – Crank That (Soulja Boy).” Bow Wow tried to reply with his song 2005 song “Let Me Hold You” featuring Omarion.

Bow Wow took over with another special guest and frequent collaborator Omarion and the battle ended on a high note as Soulja and Bow performed their 2008 song “Marco Polo” together as a fitting end to their Verzuz battle.

The pair gave each other some big respect at the end of the battle.

“I got to say my brother deserves every inch of respect. I think after tonight if they already didn’t know they know now. It’s been a pleasure to do this. I never planned on doing a Verzuz, til s### got real. And you reached out and we did it. My brother you a legend. You culturally shifted the game. And you a GOAT for that,” Bow Wow told Soulja Boy.

“You already know bro, if it wasn’t for you bro I wouldn’t be into the game. I was in the trenches in the hood, looking at you on TV, like “bro” If I get in the game I could do my thing. Now I’m standing on stage, and we’re doing this together. Much love you already know,” Soulja Boy told Bow Wow.