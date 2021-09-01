Soulja Boy Drags Taylor Swift Into Feud With Kanye West

Soulja Boy continues to troll Kanye West, after he was booted from the rapper’s new album “Donda.”

Soulja Boy has ramped up his feud with Kanye West by demanding the “Gold Digger” hitmaker properly apologize to Taylor Swift for his behavior at the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards.

The “Crank That” hitmaker has been at odds with West ever since he was left off Kanye’s new album, Donda, despite recording a verse for the project.

At first he told Kanye to stop calling him and then he challenged his fellow rapper to a fight, before insisting he was just “having some fun.”

Soulja turned on Kanye again via Twitter, demanding he apologize to Taylor Swift for storming the stage at the VMAs to protest her first Video of the Year win.

“You did a-lot of corny s### in ur career and got a pass,” Soulja Boy wrote. “B#### ass n#### apologize to Taylor swift @kanyewest. If u would have ran on stage and snatched a mic from my hand I would have knocked yo ass out live on MTV.”

U P####. U really wore that trump hat too. You did a-lot of corny s### in ur career and got a pass. B#### ass n#### apologize to Taylor swift @kanyewest — Soulja Boy (Draco) (@souljaboy) August 31, 2021

If u would have ran on stage and snatched a mic from my hand I would have knocked yo ass out live on MTV @kanyewest — Soulja Boy (Draco) (@souljaboy) August 31, 2021

Kanye, who has yet to respond to the rap star’s comments, reportedly recorded Donda album track “Remote Control” with Soulja Boy and then switched his verse for one from Young Thug.