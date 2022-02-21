Soulja Boy Exposes Kanye West’s Combative Texts Then Claims They’re ‘All Good’

Ye apparently did not like SB’s comments about the Kim Kardashian drama.

Soulja Boy and Kanye “Ye” West are two of the biggest trolls on the internet. Both rappers often use social media to share memes and vent their frustrations.

Last year, Soulja Boy actually took aim at Ye after the G.O.O.D. Music leader took his verse off the Donda 2 album. West fired back at SB before apologizing via text message.

Apparently, Kanye West took part in another text message exchange with Soulja Boy. This time Ye supposedly told the Atlanta-raised entertainer not to “bring up” his estranged wife Kim Kardashian after Soulja publicly commented on the former couple.

Soulja Boy making fun of Kanye for losing his wife 📱 pic.twitter.com/LjMuXMOGS8 — 💎 (@onlyrollpearls) February 17, 2022

“Or what n####? N#### you lame as f[uck]. I speak on what I want. Go get your b#### back,” Soulja Boy allegedly responded to West, according to SB’s Instagram Stories.

A second IG Story post by Soulja Boy showed Kanye West replied, “I need to send you this stem player. You [were] the first to break YouTube. Need that Donda 2 verse.”

Soulja Boy returned to Instagram to provide an update on his latest back-and-forth with Ye. It appears both men settled their differences and are back on good terms again.

The “Crank That” hitmaker posted: