Soulja Boy Faces Another Sexual Battery & False Imprisonment Lawsuit

An unnamed woman is accusing Soulja Boy (born DeAndre Cortez Way) of raping her multiple times beginning in 2019, according to reports. “Jane Doe” is suing the “Crank That (Soulja Boy)” chart-topper for sexual battery, assault, false imprisonment, infliction of emotional distress, and other damages.
A TMZ article about the lawsuit reads, in part:
According to the docs, obtained by TMZ, she says Soulja started acting violently toward her in January 2019 … including an argument they had while driving. She alleges he pushed her out of the vehicle and forced her to walk 5 miles. The accuser claims Soulja sexually assaulted her for the first time in February 2019 … and “expressed remorse” afterward by paying her $1,000.
The accuser, an alleged former personal assistant for the rapper, apparently admits in the legal papers that she and Soulja Boy were involved in a romantic relationship that eventually led to her moving in with him. She supposedly left him in August 2020 after another alleged violent attack that she believes almost led to her death.
The woman also claimed Soulja would often express jealous rage, even allegedly telling her, “I should have killed you.” This latest legal challenge comes after previous allegations of the 30-year-old entertainer kidnapping and pistol-whipping Kayla Myers, his supposed ex-girlfriend. Myers also sued Soulja Boy in 2020 for assault, false imprisonment, and sexual battery in a $2 million case.
A representative for DeAndre Way is denying Jane Doe’s accusations. The source told TMZ, “Soulja would never put his hands on a female. He wouldn’t beat a woman or put his hands on a woman… this is non-sense!!!” Meanwhile, the reality show star/entrepreneur is using his Twitter account to promote his “I’m On Fire” single and Soulja Boy TV venture.
