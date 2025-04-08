Soulja Boy Accused Of Wearing Fake Glasses To Sway Jury

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Soulja Boy was accused of using a courtroom disguise to sway jurors as his accuser seeks $73 million in a civil rape trial in California.

Soulja Boy faced explosive allegations in a California courtroom where his accuser’s attorney claimed the rapper disguised himself.

He was accused of wearing “fake glasses” and a suit to manipulate the jury during a high-stakes civil rape trial.

The woman referred to as Jane Doe, is seeking $73.6 million in damages for what her legal team described as repeated sexual assaults and physical abuse during her employment as Soulja Boy’s personal assistant between 2019 and 2020.

During closing arguments, Doe wept as her attorney described the alleged trauma she endured while working for the Hip-Hop artist.

“He was dressed in nerd cosplay,” her lawyer told jurors, pointing to Soulja Boy’s courtroom attire. “It was an act, a four-week act with glasses and a suit.” The attorney emphasized that Way had admitted under cross-examination that the eyeglasses he wore had no prescription lenses.

Doe’s lawsuit claims the abuse began in February 2019 during a police raid at Soulja Boy’s Malibu Hills home and continued for over a year.

She said she was initially hired as a salaried assistant after meeting the rapper through a mutual acquaintance.

His legal team pushed back, portraying the lawsuit as a fabrication by a disgruntled ex-girlfriend seeking financial gain.

His attorney argued that the accusations were part of a “false story” designed to damage his reputation and extract money.

The jury is now tasked with weighing the testimony and evidence presented over the four-week trial.

A verdict has not yet been announced.