Soulja Boy Must Pay Damages To Ex-Girlfriend; Judge Tells Him To Find New Place To Live

Soulja Boy’s ex-girlfriend Kayla Myers sued him for beating her. A jury awarded her hundreds of thousands of dollars at a trial in April.

A judge upheld the damages awarded to Soulja Boy’s ex-girlfriend Kayla Myers in her lawsuit against the multi-platinum selling artist.

According to Radar Online, a Los Angeles Superior Court judge rejected Soulja Boy’s request to throw out the damages in the civil case. The rapper claimed he did not have enough money to pay his ex, but the judge was unconvinced.

Myers sued Soulja Boy for assaulting her at a 2019 house party in Malibu. A California jury awarded her roughly $236,000 in damages and another $236,000 in punitive damages at a trial in April.

Soulja Boy said he owed $1 million to the IRS, making it too difficult for him to pay Myers. But he admitted to paying $25,000 monthly to live in a mansion, raising doubts about his alleged financial struggles.

“Someone as close to zero (financially) as defendant claims to be might want to scale down the living arrangements,” the judge said. “$25,000 is a lot of monthly rent—even in Los Angeles. There is no reason of which the court is aware that he could not relocate to a more ‘modest’ $10,000/month home.”

The judge determined Soulja Boy earned enough money to cover the damages awarded to Myers.

“Defendant must be earning money from somewhere sufficient to pay for the rent and whatever other monthly expenses he has,” the judge noted. “In other words, defendant is paying $300,000/year in rent alone. It stands to reason that he must have some other living expenses. And that money must come from somewhere. It is not coming from loans, for defendant did not testify as to any other debts.”

The judge continued, “So, although the court does not know from whence the money is coming, it is coming from somewhere. It is not an impossible inference to conclude that his overall financial condition must be sufficient to allow him to live the lifestyle he does without going into debt.”

Myers accused Soulja Boy of beating her and ordering an associate to hold her captive for hours. He denied his ex’s allegations.