Soulja Boy Threatens To Sue Twitch For Banning Him

Soulja Boy has threatened to sue Twitch because his account was banned by the Amazon-owned streaming platform.

The 31-year-old rapper called out Twitch for banning him in a series of tweets on Wednesday (December 15). Soulja Boy claimed he will sue the Amazon-owned streaming service if his account isn’t reinstated.

“I can’t believe twitch can just ban you without any proof or explanation,” he wrote. “This doesn’t feel right. I gotta sue these people.”

He added, “If y’all don’t give me my account back I’m taking y’all to court @Twitch @TwitchSupport.”

Soulja Boy began lobbying for an attorney to take the case, asking lawyers to message him on Twitter. He also suggested the Twitch ban is racist.

“I need the best lawyer money can buy dm me I got millions,” he wrote. “I wanna sue twitch I feel like they racist they ban me without no explanation I will not stand for this.”

Soulja Boy then tweeted, “#BoycottTwitch #TwitchisRacist.”

Last week, Soulja Boy’s Twitch account was banned twice on the same day (December 9). The initial ban was brief, lasting just over five minutes before the account was restored.

The reprieve didn’t last long as Twitch banned him again within a couple of hours. The multi-platinum selling artist’s account is still unavailable at the time of publishing.