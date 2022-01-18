Source Close to Kim Kardashian Speaks On Kanye West’s Visiting Rights With His Kids

Billionaire influencer doesn’t think that her ex-husband should be able to come in her home anytime he wants without permission.

After Kanye West alleged he was not allowed to attend his daughter Chicago’s birthday party, Kim Kardashian is finally speaking out. The couple is undergoing a divorce and setting up their lives post-marriage, and she believes she has the right to set up healthy boundaries.

According to sources close to the Kardashian family said that Kanye’s biggest issue is not the party, but is that he cannot come and go to Kim and the kid’s home as he pleases. The new rules are problematic for him as he believes he is in total control of his destiny.

The person said to The Sun, “Kanye has never been allowed free access to the house since they split – that’s always been very clear and agreed upon verbally.”

“He can’t just walk in there,” the source continued. “He signed over the house to her and she paid him money for it. No one is just entitled to walk in. He’s now choosing to make it a public battle – and again involve the kids.”

Kanye has made claims that Kim has gotten her security to stop him from seeing the kids.

During an interview with Hollywood Unlock, Ye said that Kim never talked to him about restrictions when he visited and that he thought he could go throughout the house as he pleased until the couple’s oldest child North told him something different.

He said on the show, “I was like, I am the richest Black man and North’s father, right, and the security was able to stop me from going into the room with my daughter, and that had not been defined. And I am hearing that the new boyfriend [Peter Davidson] is actually in the house that I can’t even go to.”

“Security ain’t going to be in between me and my children, and my children ain’t going to be on TikTok without my permission,” Kanye added, making sure his concerns were clear.

A source said to People Magazine that Kim’s security has never stopped him from seeing his kids, “picking them up or dropping them off.”

The person said, “He just can no longer walk inside her home without her permission … [Kim] has a right to privacy and is trying to set healthy boundaries.”

Kim, according to the insider, “only wants to protect her children and ensure they have a great relationship with both parents” now that they are separated.

Kanye did get to come to the party. Tristan Thompson, Kylie Jenner’s baby father, gave him the address.