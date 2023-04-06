South African Police Seek To Stop ‘Luh Twizzy’ Teens Inspired By Rapper Yeat

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Malls are preparing for the holiday and warning young people the security will be ready for them.

California rapper Yeat, an artist of white and Mexican descent, is causing mass chaos on the continent of Africa.

However, it’s not just because his song is cooking up the charts. It’s because it is prompting kids to vandalize public spaces like malls in South Africa.

Teens from the country have been so locked into his music that they started identifying themselves as “Luh Twizzy,” South African news outlet Joburg {etc} reports.

These are kids that have joined what is now being called the “Luh Twizzy” TikTok challenge.

According to the South African Police Service (SAPS) the youth conceal their faces when they gather in various Gauteng malls dressed in black with skeletal prints.

The kids seem to be causing chaos and invading malls, bothering customers and other young people.

One person on Twitter posted a video of the havoc the group has been causing and blamed it on people allowing “American rap” to be so influential in South African youth’s lives.

He wrote, “This Luh Twizzy nonsense is what happens when you let social media & American rap music raise your children, it results in this unhinged juvenile delinquency. You fix this by bringing back compulsory military service to instil discipline. #ItsMySouthAfrica #uMjoloWithAzola.”

This Luh Twizzy nonsense is what happens when you let social media & American rap music raise your children, it results in this unhinged juvenile delinquency. You fix this by bringing back compulsory military service to instil discipline.#ItsMySouthAfrica #uMjoloWithAzola pic.twitter.com/0aXFp2srq1 — Zee RSA🇿🇦 (@Zee89442972) March 26, 2023

In March, the Mall of Africa was bombarded by thousands of teenagers participating in this challenge.

Now, the Mall of Africa is working with SAPS and a private security company to investigate the “Luh Twizzy” and to see if any criminal acts have been made. If so, there are mounting calls for law enforcement to arrest the members of the fan group.

One mall is preparing for the “Luh Twizzy,” pending the upcoming Easter holiday, according to Times Live.

“No unaccompanied minors will be allowed to enter our center. So we urge all parents/guardians to accompany their minors/teenagers when visiting Clearwater Mall. At Clearwater Mall, the safety and security of our shoppers, tenants as well as all staff on site remains our number one priority,” the mall’s management said.