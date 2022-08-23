South London Drill Rapper Frosty Returns To Prison For 7 Years On Drugs Charges 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

The judge said Frosty, who signed with Sony in 2020, “used music to glorify drugs,” and handed him his third drugs conviction.

A promising drill rapper is back behind bars again after being sentenced to seven years for drug offenses.

Frosty rose to fame, seemingly out of nowhere, with his breakout hit “County Lines.” The track is a gritty portrayal of life as a drug dealer. The track took off and went viral within months, with Frosty receiving co-signs from some top names in U.K. rap. He racked up millions of views on YouTube, even reaching as far as Kodak Black. The Florida rapper played the song repeatedly on IG Live.

After a brief prison stint in 2019, Frosty soon racked up millions of streams and released his critically-acclaimed debut project, Under Surveillance. He signed to Sony a year later and appeared destined for mainstream success. Complex U.K. named him one of their “21 UK Rappers To Watch In 2021.”

However, according to prosecutors Theo “Frosty,” Beckford was also running a drug dealing operation importing drugs from London to the South of England. He pled guilty to the offenses and was ordered to serve seven years behind bars, his third conviction for supplying drugs.

This conviction stems from an arrest in February last year when cops stopped Frosty and found evidence to suggest he was selling narcotics.

“You Used Music To Glorify Drugs”

According to reports, his defense team argued that drugs had taken over Frosty’s life, and he wanted “instant success.” Lawyer Shannon Revel told the judge by way of mitigation, “His need for validation goes some way to explaining his repeated offending and what at first glance seems to be blatant disregard for court orders.”

Nonetheless, Judge Jane England told Frosty: “There are many ways to get validation by legitimate means.” She told the rapper he got “validation from music but you used music to glorify drugs. She added, “You have some potential and I hope you use your experiences for good and you are able to turn your life around.”

Frosty – County Lines