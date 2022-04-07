Computer experts pontificate on what might have happened, while hackers plan their next move.

An international internet thug has hacked the YouTube channels of several A-list celebrities, including Drake, Cardi B, Chris Brown, Eminem, Justin Bieber, Lil Uzi Vert, and Lil Nas X.

The Spanish shitposting’ account uploaded multiple weird videos to several of these famous people’s pages. One of the videos was entitled, “Justin Bieber – Free Paco Sanz (ft. Will Smith, Chris Rock, Skinny flex & Los Pelaos).”

According to the Daily Mail, Paco Sanz is currently locked up for stealing thousands of dollars from people, tricking them into thinking he was terminally ill.

A recently made Twitter profile with the username @lospelaosbro has taken responsibility for the debo-ing of the celebrity’s social media platforms.

Ayyyoo this guy #LOSPELAOSBRO hacked all those singers LMAOO pic.twitter.com/ZgpMWDn6WK —  S3ED | سعيد (@iAm_S3ed) April 5, 2022

Business Insider said @lospelaosbro’s Paco Sanz video was posted online for almost an hour before being removed from the artists’ YouTube channels.

A spokesperson for Vevo commented on the hack, saying, “All of those improperly uploaded videos have since been deleted by Vevo.”

“While the artist channels have been secured and the incident has been resolved, as a best practice Vevo will be conducting a review of our security systems.”

One theory is that the hackers were able to get all of these high profiled performing acts because they were possibly outsourcing their social media to a company.

Security blogger Graham Cluley suggests these high profilers might have been using the same third-party company to manage their social media, saying, “‘If that third-party service was hacked, that could provide a way for someone to post videos in the names of celebrities.”

“Another possibility is that a YouTube employee with access to user’s accounts was themselves breached, and hackers used that privileged access to post videos,” the computer expert continued.

“I’m not aware of any specific YouTube vulnerability, although it’s possible one exists,” he stated before saying, “Fans of these celebrities would be wise not to take at face value any links or messages posted by these unorthodox videos, as they might be pointed to a scam, dodgy cryptocurrency investment, etc.”

@lospelaosbro dropped a warning to the artists who think it is over. The hacker implied he was targeting the next batch of celebrities to hack by writing, “We ain’t dead.”