Special Ed Calls Out Anyone Exploiting Hip-Hop 50: “Never Seen Y’all Nowhere”

With the official 50th anniversary of Hip-Hop inching closer, an ever-evolving list of companies are hopping on the bandwagon. While in theory it sounds like a positive development, Special Ed sees it differently. The “I Got It Made” MC—whose career stretches back to the 1980s—finds it interesting many of these people weren’t supporting the culture when it wasn’t “in.”

On Saturday (June 10), Special Ed shared his thoughts in an Instagram post, writing, “50th Anniversary of Hip Hop and EVERYBODY is using the words HIP HOP for their b#######. I been around over 30 years consistently and never seen y’all nowhere!!! Even actors are acting like they rap. Some used to rap. They quit. No they rap again. #bandwagon.”

Special Ed’s post garnered a cascade of responses from fellow Hip-Hop peers and fans alike. DJ Premier noted, “So out of control,” while Lord Finesse added, “Facts.” Members of Uncle Jamm’s Army and Al B. Sure! also added their two cents, making it clear Ed isn’t alone in his sentiments.

Hip-Hop’s official birthday is August 11, 1973. There are seemingly endless events happening this year to commemorate the occasion. Run-DMC, Snoop Dogg, Lil Wayne and Ice Cube are among the many performing at the Hip Hop 50 show at the Yankee Stadium in the Bronx on August 11. At 1520 Segdwick Avenue—where Kool Herc and sister Cindy Campbell threw their infamous Back To School Jam—KRS-One will host a special exhibit highlighting the birth of the culture. And that’s only the beginning.

LL COOL J is prepping another massive tour he dubbed The F.O.R.C.E. featuring a revolving lineup of legends, including Bone Thugs-n-Harmony, Queen Latifah, DJ Jazzy Jeff, Common and Ice-T. The run kicks off on June 25 in Boston and wraps up September 3 at the KIA Forum in Los Angeles. Find more information here.