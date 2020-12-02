Spectacular Smith Addresses Being Arrested For Allegedly Punching A Disney World Employee

(AllHipHop News)
Overnight, reports began circulating online that Spectacular Blue Smith was arrested on Sunday at Walt Disney World in Orlando. The Pretty Ricky founding member was accused of pretending to sneeze on an employee and saying, “coronavirus.”
According to the alleged victim, Smith also punched the worker twice after he was repeatedly asked to leave the line for a ride at Disney’s Animal Kingdom theme park. The 34-year-old entertainer/entrepreneur was charged with misdemeanor battery in Orange County and bonded out. He is scheduled for a hearing in January.
Spectacular took to social media to address the situation. The multi-millionaire businessman wrote on his Instagram Story:
The more success you have as a Black man, the bigger target you are. The media will put out a one-sided story even without facts, because they enjoy demonizing our culture and bringing us down. It’s sad. However, when you know you’re rights, you know that you have the right to remain silent and a right to have a lawyer present before giving a statement. With that said, there’s 2 sides to every story and since this story is bigger than me and the color of my skin, I’ll wait till my attorney gives the green light. Thanks for your support. Love. Ps: Y’all know my character.