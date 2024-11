Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

The Arrested Development MC is spreading the word about a fundraiser set up in Twan Mack’s name to help his mother, Diana Mack-Washington, with funeral costs and other expenses.

Milwaukee rapper Twan Mack, who was part of the Hip-Hop outfit Kali Tribe in the 1990s, died suddenly on November 8, leaving his friends, fans and family in shock. An official cause of death has yet to be disclosed, but the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s officer told local news outlets it doesn’t look to be suspicious. Those close to the situation tell AllHipHop he appeared to suffer a heart attack while at the hospital for a checkup possibly related to food poisoning (although that’s not confirmed).

Arrested Development MC Speech grew up with Mack and toured with him extensively over the course of his career. He posted on social media about Mack’s passing as soon as he heard, writing, ” Our great brother TWAN MACK @twanmack24 (a Milwaukee Legend) has unexpectedly passed away today Nov. 8th 2024 #RIP He was a mighty Hip-Hop artist/activist, that has been in my life since childhood.

“He toured the world with #arresteddevelopment and guested on numerous projects including our latest #BulletsInTheChamber I Will update everyone when more info is known. But until then please send love and condolences. Shout out to my cousin BJ, @kingkamonzi @mrstricklin for informing me and being there to support Twan’s mother and family.”

Now, Speech is spreading the word about a GoFundMe set up in Twan Mack’s name to help his mother, Diana Mack-Washington, with funeral costs and other expenses. On Saturday (November 16), the Grammy Award-winning artist shared a photo of himself with Mack and encouraged people to help with the fundraiser.

“Most of our followers know that our dear comrade #TwanMack @twanmack24 unexpectedly & recently passed away,” he said. “He happened to be a major care taker for his dear mom. If you’re able, please donate $20 or whatever possible to help our brother Twan Mack’s fam. Any amount is appreciated. We’re giving directly to his mom to help with funeral costs etc.”

Twan Mack was just 54 at the time of his death. As of press time, nearly $10,000 out of the $40,000 goal has been donated. To pitch in, head here.