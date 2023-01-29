Spike Lee To Be Honored With BFI Fellowship

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Filmmaker Spike Lee will get a swanky award next month in London for all of his ground breaking movies! Check it out!

Spike Lee is to be honored with the British Film Institute’s Fellowship.

The “Do the Right Thing” writer and director will receive the organization’s highest honor in recognition of his “pioneering” body of work.

“Lee has such a distinctive voice as an auteur, unafraid to challenge ideas of race, gender, and class throughout his career with his unique cinematic style,” said BFI chair Tim Richards in a statement. “A true renaissance man and pioneer, he has excelled in so many art forms, staying original, fresh, and as relevant to contemporary audiences as those who have enjoyed his work for over 30 years. I am delighted to be celebrating his enormous talent and individuality with a BFI Fellowship.”

Lee will be presented with the fellowship at a special celebration event on February 23rd at the BFI Southbank in London.

The event will feature a Q&A with Lee and a screening of his 1999 crime thriller “Summer of Sam.”

“I’m Blessed To Live Up To My Ancestors Credo ‘DEEDS, NOT WORDS’. I Thank The BFI For Helping Me in Continuing My Generations Of Family Legacy. Peace And Love. YA-DIG? SHO-NUFF,” Lee added.

During his visit to the U.K., the “BlacKkKlansman” director will also meet the teams at the BFI National Archive, who he has been liaising with about a new 35mm print of his 1992 movie “Malcolm X.”

The print will premiere at the BFI’s inaugural Film on Film Festival in June.