Spike Lee Working On Movie Musical About Viagra

(AllHipHop News)
Spike Lee is set to direct a movie musical inspired by the development of erectile-dysfunction drug Viagra.
Based on a script by Lee and Kwame Kwei-Armah, the project was sparked by David Kushner’s 2018 Esquire article “All Rise: The Untold Story of The Guys Who Launched Viagra.”
Songs for the big screen effort will be penned by songwriting duo Mark ‘Stew’ Stewart and Heidi Rodewald, who created the Tony-winning musical Passing Strange.
Lee previously worked with the pair when he filmed Passing Strange on Broadway in 2008.
