Jacksonville, Florida rapper SpotemGottem is in some serious trouble in Florida. He was busted with an AK-47 after Federal Marshals raided his hotel room.

Buzzing young rapper SpotemGottem is cooling his heels in jail in Florida.

The Jacksonville native was staying at a hotel in Aventura when Federal Marshals raided the rap star’s hotel room.

The Marshals had an arrest warrant for the 19-year-old rapper, born Nehemiah Harden, who was wanted for aggravated assault with a firearm.

When the Marshals entered SpotemGottem’s hotel room, he was reportedly laying in bed with an AK-47 on his lap.

The “Beatbox” rapper was also charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

SpotemGottem is currently being held without bond.

The arrest could jeopardize his appearance at the Rolling Loud Festival in Miami next weekend at the Hard Rock Stadium.

SpotemGottem went viral after the release of “Beatbox,” which ended up gaining more legs when Pooh Shiesty hopped on “Beatbox 2,” a remix to the track.

The song’s popularity only increased when DaBaby hopped on “Beatbox3” and dropped a verse on the song.

SpotemGottem’s own Instagram account could be problematic for him. He posted a picture of himself with an assault rifle last month on Instagram.

In another video posted three weeks ago, SpotemGottem can be seen in a video flaunting tens-of-thousands of dollars in cash, along with a handgun tucked into the front of his sagging jeans.