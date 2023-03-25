St. Louis Rapper Walks Into Psych Ward Covered In Blood After Allegedly Killing His Grandparents

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

A mere days before the suspected murders, Davionne McRoberts claimed he was “God” on Facebook and showed up at a relative’s home where he made a similar claim.

A St. Louis rapper who goes by Woozy The Goat has been accused of killing his own grandparents. According to Daily Mail, the 25-year-old (real name Davionne McRoberts) was taken into custody shortly after walking into a psych ward covered in blood.

Local police had been looking for McRoberts after they discovered his grandparents Donald McRoberts, 71, and Kathy Chatman McRoberts, 58, dead in their Eames Street home on Tuesday evening (March 21). Their cause of death hasn’t been revealed.

“He knocked at my door and said: ‘It’s God,'” sister Pamela McRoberts told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. “He was talking about how he was God and we were all going to die. He said, ‘I’m going to rewrite the Bible’ and that it would all be revealed at the next family reunion. Once he got done pacing and crying and jumping up and down, he left. When he left my home, I called my brother. I said: “He’s not talking right.”‘

Previous Facebook posts provide further evidence of just how disturbed McRoberts was. As he wrote in one of his statuses, “WHO WANNA DIE TODAY? Y’all don’t believe? Come show me, I’m not God.” He followed-up with, “I KNOW I KNOW, MY EARS ARE RINGING, IT’S ALMOST TIME, BUT NOT YET.”

Two days before the alleged murders, he wrote, “Hey, I really am God truly, everyone I’m trying to help you all, but I came to terms, y’all got too [sic] comfy in hell…If GOD WAS CALLING YOU WOULD YOU PICK UP? F### NO YOU ALL IGNORE ME AND IM TRYING MY HARDEST TO SHOW YOU ALL PLEASE HELP ME SHOW YOU ALL.”

McRoberts is expected to be charged with double murder.