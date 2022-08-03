Stacey Abrams Blasts Brian Kemp Over Music Midtown Festival Cancelation

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Atlanta-bred rap stars Future and 2 Chainz were part of the lineup.

November’s Georgia gubernatorial election will be a rematch between incumbent Republican Governor Brian Kemp and Democratic candidate Stacey Abrams. The canceled Music Midtown event is now an issue in the campaign.

Music Midtown organizers called off this year’s festival in Atlanta. According to reports, the decision was the result of concerns about a Georgia law that allows firearms in public spaces. Music Midtown was set to take place at Piedmont Park.

“Hey Midtown fans – due to circumstances beyond our control, Music Midtown will no longer be taking place this year. We were looking forward to reuniting in September and hope we can all get back to enjoying the festival together again soon,” reads a statement on musicmidtown.com.

Stacey Abrams is putting some of the blame for the Music Midtown cancelation on Brian Kemp. Republican Governor Nathan Deal signed the Safe Carry Protection Act, aka the Guns Everywhere Bill, into law in 2014. Then in April, Kemp also legalized carrying concealed handguns in public without a permit or background check.

Music Midtown Controversy Comes As Stacey Abrams & Brian Kemp Compete In Tight Race

“Brian Kemp’s dangerous and extreme gun agenda endangers the lives of Georgians, and the cancellation of Music Midtown is proof that his reckless policies endanger Georgia’s economy as well,” stated Stacey Abrams. “It’s shameful, but not surprising, that the governor cares more about protecting dangerous people carrying guns in public than saving jobs and business in Georgia.”

At the moment, the Real Clear Politics average of polls has Brian Kemp leading Stacey Abrams in the current race by three percentage points. Kemp won the governorship over Abrams in 2018 by a 50.2% to 48.8% margin.

2022 Music Midtown announced several Hip Hop acts as scheduled performers. Atlanta rappers Future and 2 Chainz were among the top talent tapped for the festival. The lineup also included My Chemical Romance, Fall Out Boy, Jack White, Denzel Curry, Key Glock, Tinashe, and more.