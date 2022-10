Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Latto helped Democratic Governor candidate Stacey Abrams deliver a powerful message last night in Atlanta. Check it out!

Democratic Governor candidate for Georgia, Stacey Abrams, popped up in the middle of Latto’s show last night (October 22nd) in Atlanta.

Latto gave up some stage time during her opening set for her hometown show on Lizzo’s “The Special Tour.” Stacey Abrams came as Latto performed her women’s empowerment Anthem, titled “P####.”

The rap star’s song takes on the Supreme Court’s controversial decision to overturn Roe v. Wade and features Latto as a champion for women’s Civil Rights.

Abrams held a sign reading “My Body, My Choice” while Latto performed her song. Then Abrams gave her message to a raucous, capacity crowd.

“I’m not going to interrupt your fun. I just want to remind you if you believe it’s my body, my choice, please go and vote,” Stacey Abrams told the crowd.

Earlier in the week, Abrams sparred with her Republican opponent and current Governor, Brian Kemp, over crime, abortion, inflation, and other issues plaguing America.

When the topic of abortion came up, Abrams promised to reverse Georgia’s “Heartbeat Bill.”

Georgia passed the law in 2019 to ban abortions at 6 weeks, and the law went into effect right after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v Wade in June of 2022.