STARZ Drops New Trailer For New ‘BMF’ Season

Mo’Nique, Snoop Dogg and Yung Miami have eye-popping roles in the new season.

The Starz network has just released a trailer for the new BMF season which drops on Friday, January 6, 2023, on the network or app.

The BMF series was produced by rapper-turned-showrunner 50 Cent and is based on the true lives of Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory and Terry “Southwest Tee” Flenory, two brothers who ran one of the biggest drug-selling crews in the 80s out of the Detroit.

The cast is mostly the same including Demetrius “Lil Meech” Flenory Jr. (the son of Big Meech), Da’Vinchi (grown-ish), Russell Hornsby (Lincoln Rhyme: Hunt for the Bone Collector), Michole Briana White (Dead to Me), Ajiona Alexus (Empire), Eric Kofi-Abrefa (Blue Story), Myles Truitt (Black Lightning), Steve Harris (The Practice), Arkeisha “Kash Doll” Knight, Kelly Hu, Christine Horn (Snowfall), Sydney Mitchell, La La Anthony, Leslie Jones, and Wood Harris (Empire).

This season also includes big names in key roles like Snoop Dogg, Caresha “Yung Miami” Brownlee, and one of 50’s newest best friends, Mo’Nique.

The second season will show how the small 50 Boys clique moved and developed into Black Mafia Family, a major hustle network, taking over other people’s turf.

An official synopsis of the upcoming season, said, “The universal themes of family, faith, and loyalty are explored both at home and on the streets. The brothers work to outmaneuver the government and expand BMF into a multi-state empire.”