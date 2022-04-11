Starz Releases First Look Images For ‘P-Valley’ Season 2

Uncle Clifford, Autumn, Lil Murda, and other characters are coming back to TV.

P-Valley became a commerical and critical success for the Starz network. Season 2 of the Mississippi-set drama will begin later this year.

Ten new episodes will start airing this summer following the 8-episode run for last season. Cast members Nicco Annan, Elarica Johnson, Brandee Evans, Shannon Thornton, J. Alphonse Nicholson, and others will return for S2.

P-Valley also added new characters for the forthcoming installment of shows. Psalms Salazar, Gail Bean, John Clarence Stewart, Miracle Watts, and Shamika Cotton picked up roles on the program.

Starz released First-Look images for season two of P-Valley. The collection includes photos of popular characters such as Uncle Clifford, Mercedes, Autumn Night, Lil Murda, and Miss Mississippi.

Memphis-bred playwright Katori Hall (Tina: The Tina Turner Musical) serves as showrunner and executive producer for P-Valley. Dante Di Loreto also serves as an executive producer on the series. Music video director Karena Evans (“Nice for What” by Drake, “Garden” by SZA) directed the season one pilot.

“Katori has delivered a provocative drama that looks beyond the glitz and into the hearts and minds of these fully realized and compelling characters, exploring them through a female gaze that invites the audience to take a walk in their stilettos,” stated Christina Davis, President of Original Programming for Starz, in 2020.

Christina Davis continued, “We know Katori has a lot of incredible stories to tell and a lot in store for these women in a second season.” Season 2 of Starz’s P-Valley television series debuts on Friday, June 3 at 9 pm ET/PT. Starz is also home to Survivor’s Remorse, BMF, and the Power franchise.