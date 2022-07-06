State Senator Tiara Mack Reacts To Backlash Over Her Twerking Video

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

The polarizing politician takes aim at conservatives and the media.

Rhode Island State Senator Tiara Mack made national news this week. Mack celebrated the July 4 holiday weekend by posting a video of herself twerking on the beach.

The 8-second TikTok clip ended with the Democratic Party member telling her followers, “Vote for Senator Mack.” Apparently, Tiara Mack’s dancing upset some other people online.

Numerous right-wing outlets, pundits, and politicians accused Tiara Mack of degrading herself and her office in front of the world. Mack fired back at her critics using Twitter and TikTok.

“Damn. Twerking upside down really makes the conservative, unhinged internet accounts pop off on a Monday 🥴,” tweeted Mack earlier this week. That tweet amassed over 2,300 likes and 4,500 replies.

Tiara Mack went on to point out that despite embracing twerking, she is still a graduate of the Ivy League school Brown University and a sitting state senator. The 28-year-old District 6 representative then turned her attention to the media.

“So can the media also cover when I won a national championship in May and named MVP of the match?” posted Tiara Mack on Tuesday morning. She added, “Can the media cover any policy wins had by the youngest Black state senator in Rhode Island?”

The rugby player answered her own questions. Mack also tweeted, “As a Black, q#### woman you all should know the answer. It’s no. Let’s them carry on their narrative. Me? I’m going to be joyful, free, and unbothered.”

Last year, Lizzo presented a TED Talk about the history of twerking and its connection to the Black community. The “Truth Hurts” hitmaker discussed how the decades-old dance empowered her to embrace her own body.

