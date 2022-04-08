Stefflon Don Announces Debut Album Coming This Year

Stefflon Don promised her first full-length project will arrive later this year and is some of the best work she’s ever produced.

Stefflon Don confirmed she has new music coming for her fans this year.

The powerhouse British and Jamaican rapper made the announcement during her set at Apprentice Nation in Birmingham, U.K. on Thursday night (Apr. 7).

“You guys are making me wanna drop my album right now,” Stefflon Don teased during the show. “you guys are the first to know that there will be an album this year.” She continued, speaking proudly about her debut offering, letting fans know it’s her greatest work to date. “It’s gonna be the best thing I’ve ever dropped,” she announced to the crowd. “I’ve been working on this for so long.”

Stefflon Don announced her new debut album its dropping this year! 👀👀👀👀 pic.twitter.com/O66vVuv1Tz — Mimi The Music Blogger (@mdaixo) April 7, 2022

While Stefflon Don has dropped two mixtapes and numerous singles throughout her career, this is her first full-length project. Fans have had a long wait since 2018’s Secure tape and are eager for new music from the star.

Stefflon Don Talks Kicking Down doors

The Quality Control artist reflected on her early success, sailing into the Top 10 on the U.K. charts with “Hurtin’ Me,” ft. French Montana in 2017, collecting a string of awards on the way. “I hit the Top 10 so easily, I thought that was normal,” Stefflon Don revealed during a recent interview. “I felt like that was what was supposed to happen,” she added. “Imagine you get a job and you get carried around on a golden cart as soon as you get there. I thought that was the standard.”

However, a prolific few years later, with collaborations ranging from U.K. grime heavyweights Skepta and Ghetts to legends such as Nile Rodgers and Mariah Carey, the pressure is heightened. “I feel way more pressure, for some reason,’ she admitted. Stefflon Don wants a. life without regrets. “I want to be able to tell my grandkids that their grandma never gave up. Even when it was hard I kept it moving. When a door was slammed in my face, I kicked down another one, and I felt I got knocked down but I still got back up. Me, killing my shows, winning awards, traveling the world — that’s the story I’m focused on creating.”